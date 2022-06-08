ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ABM Industries also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.50-$3.70 EPS.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 325,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,146. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $38.44 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $425,347.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,717 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 887.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 66,793 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth $310,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

