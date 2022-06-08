ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $0.0762 on Major Exchanges

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0762 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $202,834.70 and approximately $43,124.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00016848 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

