AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.
Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 55,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AES has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AES by 4.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 9.4% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in AES by 1,502.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 32.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.
About AES (Get Rating)
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AES (AES)
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- The Insiders And Analysts Buy Academy Sports + Outdoors
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.