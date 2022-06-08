AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. 55,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AES has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AES by 4.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 9.4% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in AES by 1,502.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 20,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 32.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

