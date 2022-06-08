AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 3.7%

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.41 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 2,212,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,292,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.61. The firm has a market cap of £78.53 million and a PE ratio of -10.67.
AfriTin Mining Company Profile (LON:ATM)
