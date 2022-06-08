AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 3.7%

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.41 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 2,212,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 3,292,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.75 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.61. The firm has a market cap of £78.53 million and a PE ratio of -10.67.

AfriTin Mining Company Profile (LON:ATM)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

