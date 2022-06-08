AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AGCO from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.08. 365,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,556. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $108.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.51. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

