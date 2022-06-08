Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $156.43

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $156.43 and last traded at $156.90, with a volume of 24962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.32.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 164.88%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

