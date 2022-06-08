Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Shares Down 1.7%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 150 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45.

About Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

