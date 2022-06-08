Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Down 0.6%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 205,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 216,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

