American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 5,626,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $449,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.