American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of ANAT opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.35 and its 200 day moving average is $189.10.

In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American National Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,071,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in American National Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 531,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,532,000 after buying an additional 74,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American National Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American National Group by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after buying an additional 111,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in American National Group by 8,804.9% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 184,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after buying an additional 182,702 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

