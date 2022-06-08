American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of ANAT opened at $190.02 on Friday. American National Group has a 12-month low of $144.35 and a 12-month high of $195.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.35 and its 200 day moving average is $189.10.
In related news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
American National Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American National Group (ANAT)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for American National Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.