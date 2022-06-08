American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of –$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$26.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.55 million.

NASDAQ AMSC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 236,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,204. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Sunday.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

