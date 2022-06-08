Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,598,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,231,000 after buying an additional 2,638,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 4,845.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 544,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth about $4,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. 1,234,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,204. Infinera has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

