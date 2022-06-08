Analysts Anticipate Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Will Announce Earnings of $8.70 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) will report $8.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 770%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $38.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $35.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 180.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share.

IVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 468,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,366. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $526.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.56%. This is an increase from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.14%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

