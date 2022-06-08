Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $805.80 Million

Brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $805.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $809.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $803.50 million. Match Group reported sales of $707.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,443. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.74. Match Group has a 12 month low of $67.87 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Match Group (MTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.