Analysts Expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $149.20 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) will report $149.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.80 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $162.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $598.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.20 million to $602.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $652.51 million, with estimates ranging from $649.11 million to $655.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $74,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,158 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock worth $248,804 over the last three months. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $4,990,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,255,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

