Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amyris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 172,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $776.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.38. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.42.

In other news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 49,616 shares of company stock valued at $116,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Amyris by 3.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Amyris by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Amyris by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Amyris by 10.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

