Analysts Expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $460.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) to post $460.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $462.69 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $464.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.34 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CXW. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush upgraded CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 26,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.