Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.62) and the highest is $0.05. Galapagos posted earnings of ($1.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.17) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $152.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from €52.00 ($55.91) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.79. 186,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average is $59.08. Galapagos has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $81.12.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,006,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,909,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 905,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,900,000 after acquiring an additional 203,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 547.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after acquiring an additional 646,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

