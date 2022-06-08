Analysts Expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $279.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will report $279.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $276.38 million to $283.40 million. Strategic Education reported sales of $299.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after buying an additional 45,358 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.61. 102,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,921. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.09%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

