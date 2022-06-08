Analysts Expect Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.02 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) will report sales of $230.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.70 million and the highest is $241.90 million. Traeger reported sales of $213.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $821.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $840.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $951.14 million, with estimates ranging from $873.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Traeger during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Traeger during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

COOK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $4.73. 479,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,840. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $559.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97. Traeger has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

