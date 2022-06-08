Analysts Set Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Price Target at $13.25

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,680,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,214 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 4,259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 24,271 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 248,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The stock had a trading volume of 376,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,683. The company has a market cap of $194.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.15. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $6.71.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

