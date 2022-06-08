Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $61.88

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In related news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $276,634.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,749 shares of company stock worth $5,800,102 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,039,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,574,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

Surgery Partners stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,771. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.92. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.