Analysts Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Target Price at $225.16

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.36. 162,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,405,505. Boeing has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $256.31. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.88.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.