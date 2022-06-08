Angel Gold (CVE:ANG) Shares Up 3.1%

Angel Gold Corp. (CVE:ANG – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 75,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13.
Angel Gold Company Profile (CVE:ANG)
Read More
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.