Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million.Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,141. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.77. Appian has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.93.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.83.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 6,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,223,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,803,434.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 825,030 shares of company stock valued at $38,892,351 and have sold 16,082 shares valued at $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

