Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $650.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 935 ($11.72), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($11.90).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 958.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 907.12. The stock has a market cap of £140.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.35.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB)
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.
Featured Stories
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbuthnot Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.