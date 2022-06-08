Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $650.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 650 ($8.15) and last traded at GBX 935 ($11.72), with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 950 ($11.90).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 958.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 907.12. The stock has a market cap of £140.47 million and a P/E ratio of 20.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Arbuthnot Banking Group’s previous dividend of $16.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

