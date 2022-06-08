ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Up 10.5%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating) was up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 106,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 176,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.33 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

