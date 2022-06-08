Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.58 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $79.94 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001924 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004138 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 137,571,529 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.