Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company's stock.

The company has a market cap of $7.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Lp 22Nw sold 3,196,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $1,214,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 42,957 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter worth $44,000. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It offers resilient flooring products. The company's products are used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings.

