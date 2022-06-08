Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Shares Up 0.4%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 11,397 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 2,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €5.50 ($5.91) to €5.00 ($5.38) in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aroundtown from €7.00 ($7.53) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

