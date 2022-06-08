Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 6,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 12,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Artemis Gold in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Artemis Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20.
Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artemis Gold (ARGTF)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.