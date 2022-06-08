Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $8.80 on Tuesday, hitting $210.23. 167,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,583. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $210.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

