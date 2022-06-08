Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) will post sales of $309.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $310.69 million. Astec Industries reported sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASTE. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,163. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

