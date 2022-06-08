Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-$0.01 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.00 million-$23.50 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Asure Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.93. 783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.02 million, a PE ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Asure Software has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $9.94.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.