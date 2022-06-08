ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). ATI Physical Therapy reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 220%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. ATI Physical Therapy had a negative net margin of 145.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATIP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 182,187 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $2.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

