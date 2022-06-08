Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Shares Down 2.3%

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.45). Approximately 171,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 268,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.75 ($1.49).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.31.

Get Augmentum Fintech alerts:

In other Augmentum Fintech news, insider William Russell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($29,824.56).

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in seed and early to mid to late venture investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augmentum Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmentum Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.