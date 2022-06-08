Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.99

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 178837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
