AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Get AvePoint alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.49.

NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The company had a trading volume of 838,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,939. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.73.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvePoint (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvePoint (AVPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.