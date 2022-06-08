AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AvePoint Inc. is a data management solutions provider. AvePoint Inc., formerly known as Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation, is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.49.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 29.73% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $53.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvePoint will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,140,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $389,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AvePoint (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
