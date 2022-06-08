Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0127 on Exchanges

Axe (AXE) traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market capitalization of $66,933.97 and $20.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

