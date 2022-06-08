Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.83 Million

Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $52.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.69 million and the lowest is $51.36 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $33.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $206.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.42 million to $213.67 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $232.99 million, with estimates ranging from $216.52 million to $252.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,275. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $164,358.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Barings BDC by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 300,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 883.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,054 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after buying an additional 517,949 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

