Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Trading Down 6.8%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.74 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 4,610,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 12,749,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of £25.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Bidstack Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bidstack Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.