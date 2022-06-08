Big Data Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $2.61 Million (BDP)

Big Data Protocol (BDP) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Big Data Protocol has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Big Data Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $370,174.00 worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 64,923,253 coins and its circulating supply is 45,410,856 coins. The official website for Big Data Protocol is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Big Data Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Big Data Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Big Data Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Big Data Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

