Binamon Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $774,621.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00231189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.65 or 0.00416997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Binamon Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

