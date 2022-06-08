Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Tops $0.53 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001730 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $9.46 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000258 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

