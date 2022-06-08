Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.64 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $21.65 or 0.00071450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $379.14 million and $8.64 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00301259 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00064398 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006188 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 49.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.