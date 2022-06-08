Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Shares Down 7%

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) shares traded down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.55. 20,896 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 814,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

BOWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bowlero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bowlero during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bowlero by 84.9% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers. As of December 26, 2021, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

