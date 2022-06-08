Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of Broadwind in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of BWEN opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.25. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.19.

Broadwind ( NASDAQ:BWEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $41.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

