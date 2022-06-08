Brokerages Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.70). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Field Trip Health from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FTRP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 59,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Field Trip Health has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRP. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; and Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division developing the next generation of psychedelic molecules.

