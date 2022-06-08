Brokerages Anticipate ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) will report sales of $301.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.10 million and the highest is $369.87 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $258.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). ProAssurance had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. ProAssurance’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.54. 267,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,815. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ProAssurance by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

