Brokerages Anticipate Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post $1.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Republic Services posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,328. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

